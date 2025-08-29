Left Menu

Trump Cancels Secret Service for Harris Amid Book Tour

President Trump has canceled Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris. The protection, initially extended for a year by President Biden, ends as Harris prepares for her memoir's book tour. Harris lost the 2024 election to Trump and is considering a 2028 bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:20 IST
Trump Cancels Secret Service for Harris Amid Book Tour
Kamala Harris

In a move sparking political discourse, U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, former vice president and a Democratic contender for the 2024 elections. A senior White House official confirmed the decision on Friday.

Harris, who served as vice president from 2021 until she lost her presidential bid against Trump in 2024, was granted a year-long extension of security details by then-President Joe Biden upon leaving office. This extension was slated to last until January 2026 but will now terminate on September 1, as stated in a direct communication to Harris.

The timing coincides with Harris' scheduled 15-city book tour to promote her memoir "107 Days," which chronicles her brief run as the Democratic nominee. In the political arena, Harris has not dismissed the possibility of running for president again in 2028, following her loss to Trump.

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025