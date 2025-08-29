Trump Cancels Secret Service for Harris Amid Book Tour

In a move sparking political discourse, U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, former vice president and a Democratic contender for the 2024 elections. A senior White House official confirmed the decision on Friday.

Harris, who served as vice president from 2021 until she lost her presidential bid against Trump in 2024, was granted a year-long extension of security details by then-President Joe Biden upon leaving office. This extension was slated to last until January 2026 but will now terminate on September 1, as stated in a direct communication to Harris.

The timing coincides with Harris' scheduled 15-city book tour to promote her memoir "107 Days," which chronicles her brief run as the Democratic nominee. In the political arena, Harris has not dismissed the possibility of running for president again in 2028, following her loss to Trump.