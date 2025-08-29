Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: Path to Lasting Peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's top general, Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed strategies with international partners in the 'Coalition of the Willing' to foster a just and lasting peace in the conflict with Russia. Practical solutions and robust political and diplomatic support from allies are deemed essential for peace in Ukraine and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's leading military figure, Oleksandr Syrskyi, revealed new developments in efforts to secure peace on Friday, speaking with allied nations within the 'Coalition of the Willing.' The discussions aimed at crafting strategies for a durable resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

General Syrskyi emphasized, "Jointly developed practical solutions, coupled with tangible political and diplomatic backing from Ukraine's reliable partners, hold the potential to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the entire European region."

The dialogues highlighted the importance of global cooperation, as allies explored mechanisms that could bolster the stability and security of Ukraine amidst current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

