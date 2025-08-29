Controversy Unfurls as Court Overturns Asylum Seeker Hotel Eviction

The British government reversed a court decision on Friday, allowing asylum seekers to remain in a hotel despite previous orders for their eviction following a sexual assault charge against a resident. This decision is expected to ignite further protests and criticism from detractors.

Immigration has surged to the forefront of British politics, overshadowing economic debates as record numbers of migrants cross the Channel seeking asylum. The latest court decision removes an injunction to close the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, a former protest hotspot, placing the government under criticism.

While the ruling averts immediate hotel closures, it exposes Prime Minister Keir Starmer to backlash from opponents who argue it prioritizes asylum seekers over local safety concerns. Amidst ongoing protests and media scrutiny, calls from groups like Reform UK push for legislation repeals to streamline asylum deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)