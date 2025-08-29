Deputy CM Blames LG for Vaishno Devi Tragedy: A Political Firestorm in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy CM, Surinder Choudhary, criticizes Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the Vaishno Devi tragedy where 34 pilgrims died. He questions why the yatra wasn't stopped due to bad weather and calls for governance under a single elected government. A probe committee has been formed.
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He held Sinha responsible for the Vaishno Devi tragedy, where a landslide caused by a cloudburst claimed the lives of 34 pilgrims.
Choudhary criticized the shrine board, which is led by the LG, for not halting the pilgrimage in adverse weather. He insisted that the failure to stop the yatra highlighted governance lapses and questioned the LG's presence elsewhere during such a critical time.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha has announced a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident. The committee is expected to report its findings within two weeks. Meanwhile, the political tension in Jammu and Kashmir continues to simmer.
