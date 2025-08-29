Political Drama: Siddaramaiah's 1991 Election Defeat Sparks Controversy

In a fresh political skirmish, the BJP launched a verbal offensive against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his retrospective claims concerning the 1991 Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister, while applauding senior lawyer Ravi Varma Kumar, had reminisced about his electoral defeat, humorously attributing it to alleged 'rigging'.

Highlighting past electoral controversies, Siddaramaiah, who contested under the Janata Dal banner, filed a case alleging vote manipulation but lost to Basavaraj Patil Anwari of the Congress. The BJP seized this moment to criticize Siddaramaiah, insinuating complicity with alleged electoral fraud.

The political rhetoric intensified as the BJP's Karnataka unit challenged Siddaramaiah's integrity on their social media platform. They questioned his participation in a future Congress campaign, referencing the 'vote theft' incident and drawing parallels with current political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)