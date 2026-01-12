Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil
Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar denied ministers' involvement in Sabarimala gold loss, stating Unnikrishnan Potty accessed the shrine via the chief priest. Amidst protests over the central government's alleged financial blockade, Kumar critiqued Congress-BJP narratives, emphasizing their evocation of religious sentiments for electoral gain.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar addressed allegations regarding the infamous Sabarimala gold loss case, asserting that Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused, gained access to the sacred shrine through the chief priest, not government officials. This statement came amidst a day-long protest by the LDF at the Martyrs Memorial in Palayam, condemning the central government's financial policies towards the state.
Kumar emphasized the findings of the Special Investigation Team, noting that the case is under strict Kerala High Court scrutiny. Echoing dissatisfaction, he stated that narratives pushed by Congress and BJP during local elections were misleading, focusing on the Sabarimala issue to sway voter sentiment rather than genuine state development initiatives.
Furthermore, the minister criticized both parties for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments for political benefit. He argued that substantial development in Kerala has been driven primarily by the state government, while the central government has been negligent in releasing necessary funds. He also called out the BJP's governance failures and challenged the Congress to address internal misconduct decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP and CPC Foster Diplomatic Ties Through Dialogue
BJP and CPC Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Communication
Strengthening Ties: BJP and China's CPC Engage in Inter-Party Dialogue
Demographic Concerns and Political Tensions in Mumbai: BJP's Accusations
Teacup Solidarity: Kerala CM's Symbolic Support Sparks Social Media Debate