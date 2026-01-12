Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil

Kerala's Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar addressed allegations regarding the infamous Sabarimala gold loss case, asserting that Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused, gained access to the sacred shrine through the chief priest, not government officials. This statement came amidst a day-long protest by the LDF at the Martyrs Memorial in Palayam, condemning the central government's financial policies towards the state.

Kumar emphasized the findings of the Special Investigation Team, noting that the case is under strict Kerala High Court scrutiny. Echoing dissatisfaction, he stated that narratives pushed by Congress and BJP during local elections were misleading, focusing on the Sabarimala issue to sway voter sentiment rather than genuine state development initiatives.

Furthermore, the minister criticized both parties for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments for political benefit. He argued that substantial development in Kerala has been driven primarily by the state government, while the central government has been negligent in releasing necessary funds. He also called out the BJP's governance failures and challenged the Congress to address internal misconduct decisively.

