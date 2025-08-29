Senator Joni Ernst's Exit: A Political Game Changer?

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has decided not to seek re-election next year, according to sources reported by CBS News. This decision could pose significant challenges for the Republican Party as they aim to maintain control of the Senate.

Ernst, who was first elected in 2014 and previously served as a U.S. Army Reserves officer in Iraq, has not confirmed the news officially. Her seat, rated as 'Likely Republican' by the Cook Political Report, is less competitive than other races, yet at least five Democrats are already set to compete for it.

The Republican Party, currently holding a narrow 53-47 majority in the Senate, may face greater pressure during the midterms. Despite the state's growing Republican trend, losing Ernst's seat could be pivotal in the broader national race for Senate control.

(With inputs from agencies.)