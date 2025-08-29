Owaisi Challenges RSS's Population Theory Amid Rising Tensions

Owaisi has sharply criticized Mohan Bhagwat's proposition that Indian families should have three children, arguing it imposes undue pressure on women. In the interview, he pointed out that India's Muslim population growth rate is already decreasing, dismissing the need for more control.

The AIMIM president also accused the Modi government of institutionalizing hatred against Muslims, citing ongoing support for right-wing groups that allegedly propagate Islamophobia. Owaisi called for awareness among the public to politically retire the BJP in the next elections.

Owaisi further questioned allegations regarding India's demographic imbalances, pointing to failures in addressing illegal migration and blaming the government for escalating tariffs imposed by the US, which disproportionately affect India's poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)