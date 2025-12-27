Left Menu

Reviving Roots: Modi Government's Impact on Kashmiri Pandits

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the Modi government's efforts in restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir by decisively acting against terrorism. He emphasized the importance of preserving the Kashmiri Pandit legacy, crucial to Kashmir's culture. Singh called for a structured representation of the community’s unmet demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited the Modi government's decisive actions for restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the significant decline in terror incidents and supported the Prime Minister's firm approach against terrorism.

Singh spoke during an event marking the anniversary of Pandit Prem Nath Bhat's death, a day reflecting on the struggles faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community. He emphasized the need to preserve their cultural and linguistic heritage as vital components of Kashmir's composite culture.

The minister urged the Kashmiri Pandit community to compile and present their remaining demands, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing their needs and preserving their role in the region's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

