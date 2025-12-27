Reviving Roots: Modi Government's Impact on Kashmiri Pandits

Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited the Modi government's decisive actions for restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the significant decline in terror incidents and supported the Prime Minister's firm approach against terrorism.

Singh spoke during an event marking the anniversary of Pandit Prem Nath Bhat's death, a day reflecting on the struggles faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community. He emphasized the need to preserve their cultural and linguistic heritage as vital components of Kashmir's composite culture.

The minister urged the Kashmiri Pandit community to compile and present their remaining demands, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing their needs and preserving their role in the region's cultural heritage.

