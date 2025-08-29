Amit Shah's Urgent Mission: Assessing Jammu's Flood Aftermath

Amidst the devastation left by unprecedented rains in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in the region for a two-day visit to tackle the aftermath of the natural disaster.

This marks Shah's second visit to the area in three months, following military operations against terror sites in neighboring regions. During his visit, he will head a meeting with local officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to assess the flood-induced damage, especially in border areas, and chart a response strategy.

Shah's agenda includes an aerial survey of the affected zones before his return to Delhi. The visit follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent attempt to survey flood-stricken areas, hampered by ongoing severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)