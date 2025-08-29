Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

On Friday morning, the Maratha quota movement, led by Manoj Jarange, sparked significant disruption in south Mumbai. His supporters blocked a road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

Jarange, 43, had just commenced an indefinite fast at the nearby Azad Maidan. With thousands of protesters refusing to disperse, police intervention became necessary.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Pravin Mundhe, urgently addressed the situation. Mundhe resorted to a video call with Jarange, resulting in the protestors clearing the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)