Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha quota movement, initiated an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, prompting his supporters to block a road near CSMT in Mumbai, causing severe traffic disruption. Police intervened with senior officials making efforts to clear the road through a video call to Jarange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:25 IST
On Friday morning, the Maratha quota movement, led by Manoj Jarange, sparked significant disruption in south Mumbai. His supporters blocked a road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

Jarange, 43, had just commenced an indefinite fast at the nearby Azad Maidan. With thousands of protesters refusing to disperse, police intervention became necessary.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Pravin Mundhe, urgently addressed the situation. Mundhe resorted to a video call with Jarange, resulting in the protestors clearing the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

