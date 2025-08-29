Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic
Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha quota movement, initiated an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, prompting his supporters to block a road near CSMT in Mumbai, causing severe traffic disruption. Police intervened with senior officials making efforts to clear the road through a video call to Jarange.
- Country:
- India
On Friday morning, the Maratha quota movement, led by Manoj Jarange, sparked significant disruption in south Mumbai. His supporters blocked a road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, resulting in severe traffic congestion.
Jarange, 43, had just commenced an indefinite fast at the nearby Azad Maidan. With thousands of protesters refusing to disperse, police intervention became necessary.
Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner Pravin Mundhe, urgently addressed the situation. Mundhe resorted to a video call with Jarange, resulting in the protestors clearing the road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Protest: BMC Steps Up Amenities at Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Movement Leader's Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan: An Unyielding Demand for Justice
Mumbai Police grant Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange permission to continue agitation at Azad Maidan on Saturday: official.
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.
This is final fight for Maratha reservation, says activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.