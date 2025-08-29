Left Menu

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has reached out to States and political leaders to gather views on a questionnaire about Centre-State relations. This initiative aims to assess the shifts in balance of power towards the Centre due to constitutional amendments and central policies and to strengthen federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:31 IST
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has addressed a letter to Chief Ministers of various States and leaders of political parties, urging them to respond to a questionnaire concerning Centre-State relations.

The letter highlights Stalin's concerns regarding constitutional amendments and central policies that have tipped power in favor of the Centre. He argues that large Union ministries duplicate state functions and influence State priorities through various measures.

By involving States in completing the questionnaire, Stalin seeks to foster a more federal framework. The presence of notable figures like Justice Kurian Joseph strengthens the bid for reassessment, aimed at uniting the nation with a robust federal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
2
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
3
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
4
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025