Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has addressed a letter to Chief Ministers of various States and leaders of political parties, urging them to respond to a questionnaire concerning Centre-State relations.

The letter highlights Stalin's concerns regarding constitutional amendments and central policies that have tipped power in favor of the Centre. He argues that large Union ministries duplicate state functions and influence State priorities through various measures.

By involving States in completing the questionnaire, Stalin seeks to foster a more federal framework. The presence of notable figures like Justice Kurian Joseph strengthens the bid for reassessment, aimed at uniting the nation with a robust federal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)