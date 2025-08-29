Maharashtra's Maratha Quota: Government Engages in Dialogue

The Maharashtra government remains optimistic about addressing the Maratha quota demands, stated Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. His remarks coincided with activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, advocating for Maratha community reservations.

According to Pawar, a committee led by Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is in active discussions to resolve the matter. The state government, while supporting peaceful protests, is committed to finding a satisfactory solution to the community's demands. Pawar expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government would soon reach an effective resolution.

Reacting to some MLAs' alleged support for the agitation and following a court-mandated one-day protest permission, Pawar emphasized adherence to legal guidelines. As all communities in the area seek justice, he played down criticisms and expressed hope for constructive dialogue and rightful resolution.