Court Stays Conviction of Ex-MP Uma Kant Yadav: A Political Twist

The Allahabad High Court has stayed former MP Uma Kant Yadav's conviction in a 1995 case involving murder and attempted murder. Yadav had appealed the conviction, citing his political ambitions and referencing past apex court judgments. The state opposed his plea, stressing the gravity of the charges.

Prayagraj | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the conviction and sentencing of former Member of Parliament Uma Kant Yadav by a trial court in Jaunpur, overturning his previous conviction in a 1995 murder case. The move comes as Yadav, a well-known political figure, aims to contest upcoming elections.

Yadav, who served as an MP from 2004 to 2009 and was a member of the legislative assembly at various times in the 1990s and early 2000s, had challenged the conviction. His defense argued that he should benefit from precedents where the apex court stayed convictions of politicians wishing to contest elections.

The state counsel, however, opposed these submissions due to the gravity of the alleged crimes, which include life imprisonment for murder. Despite this, Yadav has been granted bail and continues to pursue legal avenues for his political return.

