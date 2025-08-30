Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has appointed Jim O'Neill, a former investor and critic of health regulations, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following a period of upheaval at the agency. His predecessor, Susan Monarez, was removed after less than a month on the job amid tensions over vaccine policies.

O'Neill, who previously worked under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., lacks formal medical training but has a background in investment and libertarian ideologies. His appointment to the influential position comes as the CDC grapples with challenges, including a push to reshape vaccine policies in line with Kennedy's skeptical stance on the issue.

Despite facing skepticism about his views on federal health regulations, O'Neill has expressed support for the CDC's traditional vaccine oversight role. However, his stance remains under scrutiny as he faces decisions that could influence the nation's public health direction, amid a backdrop of resignations and policy shifts within the agency.