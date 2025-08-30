Left Menu

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill, previously an investor and current critic of health regulations, has been appointed by President Trump as the acting director of the CDC. O'Neill, with no medical background, follows the ousting of previous director Susan Monarez and faces challenges, particularly concerning vaccine policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has appointed Jim O'Neill, a former investor and critic of health regulations, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following a period of upheaval at the agency. His predecessor, Susan Monarez, was removed after less than a month on the job amid tensions over vaccine policies.

O'Neill, who previously worked under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., lacks formal medical training but has a background in investment and libertarian ideologies. His appointment to the influential position comes as the CDC grapples with challenges, including a push to reshape vaccine policies in line with Kennedy's skeptical stance on the issue.

Despite facing skepticism about his views on federal health regulations, O'Neill has expressed support for the CDC's traditional vaccine oversight role. However, his stance remains under scrutiny as he faces decisions that could influence the nation's public health direction, amid a backdrop of resignations and policy shifts within the agency.

