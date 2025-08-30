Court Blocks Trump's Sweeping Tariff Power Push

In a major legal setback for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against his sweeping tariff powers, which aimed to bypass Congress. Citing overreach, the court questioned the validity of emergency declarations used to justify the tariffs.

The decision partially upheld a previous federal trade court ruling, leaving Trump's administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump's controversial trade policies have affected markets and caused uncertainty among businesses. The court's decision particularly concerns tariffs imposed on major U.S. trading partners.

While Trump has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court, the ruling underscores limitations on presidential tariff authorities. Despite having alternative laws for imposing taxes, these come with restrictions that could hinder future actions, challenging Trump's broader trade agenda and potential financial implications for the U.S. Treasury.