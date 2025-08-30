Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Sweeping Tariff Power Push

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit blocked President Trump's attempt to impose broad tariffs without congressional approval, citing overreach. Trump's tariffs have been a point of contention, affecting global markets and trade relations. The President plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

In a major legal setback for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against his sweeping tariff powers, which aimed to bypass Congress. Citing overreach, the court questioned the validity of emergency declarations used to justify the tariffs.

The decision partially upheld a previous federal trade court ruling, leaving Trump's administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump's controversial trade policies have affected markets and caused uncertainty among businesses. The court's decision particularly concerns tariffs imposed on major U.S. trading partners.

While Trump has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court, the ruling underscores limitations on presidential tariff authorities. Despite having alternative laws for imposing taxes, these come with restrictions that could hinder future actions, challenging Trump's broader trade agenda and potential financial implications for the U.S. Treasury.

