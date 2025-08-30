Maratha Quota Agitation in Mumbai: Protestors Brave Rain, Demand OBC Category

Protestors gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with many braving rain during the Maratha quota agitation, as the movement entered its second day. Despite challenging conditions, demonstrators supported activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast for a 10% reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category.

The scene at Azad Maidan turned difficult as continuous rainfall from Friday created puddles, complicating access for those arriving by train and other public transport. Protestors faced significant hardships, including food scarcity, alleging governmental interference and lack of basic amenities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation maintained that essential facilities were provided, including free 'pay-and-use' toilets, additional portable units, and measures to address waterlogging. However, protestors criticized these efforts, highlighting ongoing infrastructural inadequacies at the historic protest venue.

