Diplomatic Rifts: Trump's Envoys Stir International Tensions

In a week marked by diplomatic challenges, President Donald Trump's envoys have faced backlash from key allies in Europe. Denmark's Foreign Minister summoned the top U.S. diplomat to explain covert influence operations in Greenland, which have connections to Trump's associates.

Meanwhile, in France, Ambassador Charles Kushner was summoned over allegations against President Macron's stance on a Palestinian state. In both instances, diplomatic tensions seemed to reflect Trump's 'America First' foreign policy, which often diverges from traditional norms.

The Trump administration, however, remains unperturbed, citing its global achievements and asserting that recent incidents have not diminished the U.S. standing worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)