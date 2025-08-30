Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Japan Rejects U.S. Rice Buy Request

Japan strongly objected to a U.S. request for more rice purchases, stalling bilateral trade talks. Japan's negotiator canceled a U.S. trip, seeking revisions to a July agreement reduced tariff deal. There is criticism of interference in domestic affairs, with opposition demanding transparency in decision-making.

  • Country:
  • Japan

A request by the Trump administration for Japan to purchase more American rice has stalled progress in bilateral trade negotiations. Japan voiced strong objections to what they see as interference in domestic matters, according to a Saturday report by the Nikkei newspaper.

Japan's chief tariff negotiator abruptly canceled a U.S. visit, citing unresolved issues that require administrative discussions. This development comes as both nations attempt to finalize details of a July agreement that proposed a 15% tariff reduction on U.S. imports from Japan.

During the summer agreement, the White House announced a 75% increase in U.S. rice imports by Japan. However, opposition leaders in Japan have criticized the lack of transparency in the trade talks and warned against potential agricultural concessions without legislative scrutiny.

