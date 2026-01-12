Fed Under Fire: Trump Administration's Pressure Campaign on Jerome Powell

In a bold maneuver, the Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to influence the U.S. Federal Reserve by threatening to indict its Chair, Jerome Powell. This action revolves around remarks Powell made concerning a building renovation project, which the administration deems a pretext to exert more control over interest rates.

Senator Thom Tillis voiced concerns over the Justice Department's independence, highlighting potential fallout on the Fed's credibility. The outcome could significantly impact U.S. Treasury bond rates and President Trump's policy goals. Powell, who has served as Fed chief since 2018, remains undeterred by the threats, emphasizing the importance of the Fed's independence.

The stakes are high, as the confrontation could disrupt central bank autonomy, a cornerstone of the U.S. economic system. This situation, emerging just before Trump's second term, suggests a deepening struggle between the White House and the Federal Reserve over monetary policy control.

(With inputs from agencies.)