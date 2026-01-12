Left Menu

Fed Under Fire: Trump Administration's Pressure Campaign on Jerome Powell

The Trump administration intensifies pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve, threatening criminal charges against Chair Jerome Powell. This development raises concerns over the Fed's independence and its role in setting monetary policy. The situation has far-reaching implications on global markets, with fears over inflation control and borrowing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:22 IST
Fed Under Fire: Trump Administration's Pressure Campaign on Jerome Powell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold maneuver, the Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to influence the U.S. Federal Reserve by threatening to indict its Chair, Jerome Powell. This action revolves around remarks Powell made concerning a building renovation project, which the administration deems a pretext to exert more control over interest rates.

Senator Thom Tillis voiced concerns over the Justice Department's independence, highlighting potential fallout on the Fed's credibility. The outcome could significantly impact U.S. Treasury bond rates and President Trump's policy goals. Powell, who has served as Fed chief since 2018, remains undeterred by the threats, emphasizing the importance of the Fed's independence.

The stakes are high, as the confrontation could disrupt central bank autonomy, a cornerstone of the U.S. economic system. This situation, emerging just before Trump's second term, suggests a deepening struggle between the White House and the Federal Reserve over monetary policy control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026