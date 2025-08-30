Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim at BJP amid Fertiliser Crisis in UP

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling BJP over a fertiliser shortage in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the struggles faced by farmers in a video shared on social media.

Yadav accused the BJP of exploiting its supporters' innocence through communal politics, while BJP spokesperson Harischandra Srivastava defended the Modi-Yogi government, claiming it is seen as synonymous with prosperity by the public.

Srivastava dismissed Yadav's claims as deceptive and accused the opposition of confusing the public through staged dramas. He asserted that parties like Samajwadi and Congress hold no chance of winning due to their false propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)