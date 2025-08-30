Left Menu

Legacy of G K Moopanar: Unveiling Hidden Forces in Tamil Nadu Politics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that forces in Tamil Nadu prevented G K Moopanar from becoming Prime Minister. Praising his national respect, she urged unity to honor his legacy. Sitharaman emphasized the need for good governance and political transformation ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:50 IST
In a recent tribute to the late Tamil Manila Congress founder G K Moopanar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that certain forces within Tamil Nadu thwarted Moopanar's potential ascent to India's Prime Minister position. Without naming the specific groups, she criticized those who claim to champion Tamil culture.

Praising Moopanar's simple and honest leadership, Sitharaman fondly recalled viewing him as a respected political figure during her college days. Moopanar's legacy of national unity and respect stretched beyond Tamil Nadu, reaching states like Bihar and Haryana.

With Tamil Nadu's assembly elections approaching in 2026, Sitharaman highlighted the demand for political transformation and good governance. She called for unity among political allies, subtly accusing a local family of illicit activities while insisting on the coalition's duty to deliver on governance improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

