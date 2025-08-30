Left Menu

Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?

The Gujarat Congress has accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' in the Choryasi assembly constituency, claiming the existence of fake and duplicate voters. The party vows to investigate the entire state's voter lists, aiming to expose alleged electoral fraud ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:06 IST
Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming instances of 'vote theft' in the Choryasi assembly constituency.

State Congress president Amit Chavda asserted that fraudulent voting practices contributed to BJP's electoral victories, a claim he backed with an examination of voter lists in the constituency.

The Congress plans to scrutinize voter lists across Gujarat, aiming to reveal the alleged electoral irregularities and ensure electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025