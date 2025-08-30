Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?

The Gujarat Congress has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming instances of 'vote theft' in the Choryasi assembly constituency.

State Congress president Amit Chavda asserted that fraudulent voting practices contributed to BJP's electoral victories, a claim he backed with an examination of voter lists in the constituency.

The Congress plans to scrutinize voter lists across Gujarat, aiming to reveal the alleged electoral irregularities and ensure electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

