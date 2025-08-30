Left Menu

Political Drama in Pakistan: Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks Controversy

A Pakistani court sent Shahrez Khan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, to jail on judicial remand for his alleged involvement in a riot-related attack. Controversy surrounds the case, with claims of political vendetta. Human rights organizations express concern over possible political motivations behind the arrests.

  Pakistan

A Pakistani court in Lahore has ordered judicial remand for Shahrez Khan, the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order, issued on Saturday, is in connection with an alleged attack on a senior military officer's residence amid riots on May 9, 2023.

Shahrez Khan, an international athlete and Oxford graduate, was detained alongside his brother Shershah on August 21. While the authorities claim their involvement in the May riots, Shahrez's legal team provided affidavits placing him in Chitral at the time of the incident, arguing the arrest is politically motivated.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, have raised concerns over the arrests of Imran Khan's relatives, hinting at a broader campaign against political opponents. The situation adds to the ongoing tensions in Pakistan, stemming from the political legacy of Imran Khan, who remains in custody over multiple allegations.

