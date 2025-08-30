Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi has proclaimed his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' a significant revolution aimed at safeguarding electoral rights, which began in Bihar and is intended to expand nationwide. The campaign, implicating governmental interest alignment with elite classes, was discussed during a rally in Arrah, the Bhojpur district headquarters.

The rally, part of the Yatra's third phase which is set to conclude in Patna, attracted a massive turnout. Gandhi stated that the movement symbolizes a stand against vote theft, resonating widely due to Bihar's historical revolutionary spirit. Allies like Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders have substantially endorsed the cause.

Gandhi focused criticism on Prime Minister Modi, highlighting that youth opportunities have dwindled due to privatization efforts favoring affluent contractors. The Yatra's appeal received vivid expressions of support, mobilizing diverse political leaders and general public solidarity against alleged democratic erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)