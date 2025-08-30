Left Menu

Opposition Unity Call: Safeguarding Democracy in Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges opposition unity against central government practices like vote suppression. Criticizing the 'one nation, one election' proposal and agency misuse, he highlights the need to safeguard democracy. Reddy applauded Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's contributions, advocating for a unified communist movement to challenge the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:08 IST
In a fervent call for the unity of opposition parties, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a strong statement against the central government's alleged misuse of its authority. Speaking at a memorial event for CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, he called on like-minded parties to combat what he sees as the Centre's agenda to influence electoral processes.

Addressing these concerns, Reddy denounced the NDA government's proposal for 'one nation, one election' as potentially undemocratic and emphasized the pressing need to protect democratic principles. In a strategic move, he advocated for former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy as the opposition's candidate in the Vice Presidential elections.

Highlighting alarming electoral anomalies, Reddy pointed to Maharashtra and Bihar as examples where massive changes in voter registration have occurred, suggesting political manipulation. He urged solidarity among opposing parties and praised the late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy for his unwavering dedication to unifying communist movements.

