Opposition Unity Call: Safeguarding Democracy in Telangana

In a fervent call for the unity of opposition parties, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a strong statement against the central government's alleged misuse of its authority. Speaking at a memorial event for CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, he called on like-minded parties to combat what he sees as the Centre's agenda to influence electoral processes.

Addressing these concerns, Reddy denounced the NDA government's proposal for 'one nation, one election' as potentially undemocratic and emphasized the pressing need to protect democratic principles. In a strategic move, he advocated for former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy as the opposition's candidate in the Vice Presidential elections.

Highlighting alarming electoral anomalies, Reddy pointed to Maharashtra and Bihar as examples where massive changes in voter registration have occurred, suggesting political manipulation. He urged solidarity among opposing parties and praised the late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy for his unwavering dedication to unifying communist movements.