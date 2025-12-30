Left Menu

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, left a significant mark on the nation's politics, known for her role in restoring democracy and leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Amidst highs and lows, including leadership and corruption charges, she remained a pivotal figure in the country's political landscape until her death.

Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:11 IST
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia, the pioneering former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, passed away in Dhaka at 80. Known for her steadfast influence, she shaped the country's politics alongside rival Sheikh Hasina for decades. As the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, Zia's legacy is marked by her determined leadership.

Her political career was dotted with both achievements and controversies. After entering politics post the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, Zia swiftly rose to the forefront of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), leading efforts to restore democracy after prolonged military rule.

Khaleda Zia's tenure also saw legal troubles, including corruption charges leading to her imprisonment. Nonetheless, her electoral victories and political resilience made her an indelible figure in Bangladeshi politics, with her son Tarique Rahman poised to continue her legacy.

