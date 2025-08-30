Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has voiced strong objections to an agreement between India and China to use Lipulekh as a trade route, a territory Nepal claims as its own. Despite India's rejection of Nepal's claims, Oli urged China's cooperation to resolve the matter diplomatically during his visit to China.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has criticized the agreement between India and China concerning Lipulekh, during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, sources report.
Nepal has consistently claimed Lipulekh as its territory—a stance disputed by India, which dismisses Nepal's assertions as unjustified and lacking historical evidence. The Prime Minister's office reiterated this position, seeking Beijing's cooperation on the matter.
The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and bolstering cooperation frameworks. Prime Minister Oli, attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025, was joined by top officials as part of his official visit to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh
I look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of SCO summit: PM Modi.
Xi Jinping's Strategic Summit: Showcasing Global South Solidarity
Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Lhasa: Amplifying Control Over Tibet
Diplomatic Discussions in Beijing: Xi Jinping Meets Russian Parliament Chairman