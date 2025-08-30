Thackeray Rallies Support Amidst Maratha Quota Protests
Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra government for inadequate facilities provided to Maratha protesters in Mumbai. He urged Shiv Sena members to support protesters demanding a Maratha quota under OBC. Despite government claims of amenities, protesters cited food and water shortages amid rainy conditions.
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Maharashtra government on Saturday for its handling of the Maratha protest in Mumbai, where demonstrators are demanding a quota under the Other Backward Class category.
Thackeray contacted Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha quota movement, as thousands gathered in south Mumbai, enduring rain and uncomfortable conditions in the absence of basic amenities. He called on party members to provide essential support such as food, water, and sanitation to the protesters.
Despite claims from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that it provided necessary civic amenities, including medical services at the venue, protesters reported shortages and described deteriorating conditions since the protests began.
