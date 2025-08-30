Political Tensions: Union Minister Demands Apology Over PM Modi Remarks
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologize for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally in Bihar. Joshi, alongside Telangana BJP president, attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities while criticizing the derogatory remarks made against Modi’s late mother.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:26 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology for allegedly directing insults at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
Condemning the derogatory remarks reportedly aimed at the Prime Minister's late mother, Joshi labeled the incident as 'highly condemnable'.
In Hyderabad, during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the minister, accompanied by Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, reiterated his call for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to advise Gandhi to apologize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
