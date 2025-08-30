Political Tensions: Union Minister Demands Apology Over PM Modi Remarks

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology for allegedly directing insults at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Condemning the derogatory remarks reportedly aimed at the Prime Minister's late mother, Joshi labeled the incident as 'highly condemnable'.

In Hyderabad, during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the minister, accompanied by Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, reiterated his call for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to advise Gandhi to apologize.

(With inputs from agencies.)