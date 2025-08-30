Left Menu

Maratha Reservation Controversy Ignites Again: Shinde Under Spotlight

Raj Thackeray has called on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify why the Maratha reservation issue persists, despite Shinde's previous resolutions. Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike continues, urging Maratha recognition as Kunbis. BJP minister Patil defends Shinde, but acknowledges unsolvable political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:59 IST
Maratha Reservation Controversy Ignites Again: Shinde Under Spotlight
  • India

Controversy over the Maratha reservation has resurfaced, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the epicenter of the issue. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has urged Shinde to explain why the matter has re-emerged, despite having purportedly resolved it previously.

This arises amid Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing hunger strike at Azad Maidan, seeking reservation rights for the community. Jarange's previous protest in Navi Mumbai was halted last year after guarantees from the then Shinde-led administration.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil has defended Shinde, asserting that Shinde had not made false promises. However, Patil conceded that not all issues have straightforward solutions, despite attempts to address Jarange's demands for community recognition and quota inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

