Maratha Reservation Controversy Ignites Again: Shinde Under Spotlight

Controversy over the Maratha reservation has resurfaced, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the epicenter of the issue. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has urged Shinde to explain why the matter has re-emerged, despite having purportedly resolved it previously.

This arises amid Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing hunger strike at Azad Maidan, seeking reservation rights for the community. Jarange's previous protest in Navi Mumbai was halted last year after guarantees from the then Shinde-led administration.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil has defended Shinde, asserting that Shinde had not made false promises. However, Patil conceded that not all issues have straightforward solutions, despite attempts to address Jarange's demands for community recognition and quota inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)