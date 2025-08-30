Left Menu

Maratha Quota Protests: A Call for Government Action

NCP MLA Rohit Patil urges Maharashtra government to support Maratha quota protestors at Azad Maidan. Patil highlights a lack of facilities for demonstrators and presses for recognition of Marathas under the OBC category. Activist Jarange leads a hunger strike to secure a 10 percent reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Rohit Patil has called on the Maharashtra government to bolster support for Maratha quota protestors rallying at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. The protest is seeking to secure a 10 percent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category.

Patil, representing the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency, penned a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizing the government's duty to uphold democratic values and provide essential amenities to those raising their voice. The ongoing protest has drawn thousands of participants from across the state, necessitating adequate facilities and security.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike since Friday, underscoring the demand for Marathas to be categorized as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC grouping. Despite support, protestors have reported a lack of basic amenities, including water and food.

