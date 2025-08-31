Left Menu

Chicago Stands Firm Against Federal Intervention

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced that Chicago police will not work with National Guard troops or federal agents if deployed by President Trump. An executive order was signed to prepare the city for any potential operation without federal collaboration, emphasizing a stand against the perceived overreach of presidential power.

Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson declared that the city's police force would not cooperate with federal troops, should President Trump follow through on his threat to deploy them. The statement was made during a press conference where Johnson emphasized the city's autonomy and determination to avoid federal intervention without consent.

Johnson, alongside other city leaders, signed an executive order aimed at equipping Chicago with protocols to withstand any federal enforcement actions. He stressed that the directive would provide city officials and residents with guidelines to maintain order and resist what he described as presidential overreach.

Despite decreasing crime rates, Trump has signaled intentions to send federal agents to Democrat-led cities like Chicago. The mayor, along with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, is prepared to contest any such deployment legally, reinforcing the city's readiness to oppose unauthorized federal presence.

