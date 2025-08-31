Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Opposes Federal Intervention

Chicago's Mayor, Brandon Johnson, has made it clear that local police forces will not collaborate with any National Guard troops or federal agents, should President Trump deploy them to the city. This announcement came as part of an executive order signed by Johnson, aimed at preparing for potential federal enforcement actions similar to those undertaken in Los Angeles and Washington.

Johnson emphasized the necessity of the order, describing it as a tool to provide clear guidance to city officials and citizens on standing against such federal measures. The executive action further instructs officers to wear official uniforms, visibly distinguishing them from federal operations. Trump's threat to extend his crackdown on Democrat-led cities to Chicago has been presented by the administration as a necessary crime-reduction measure, despite city leaders reporting declines in related metrics.

As Chicago prepares for the potential deployment of federal entities, the Mayor indicated they are ready to utilize all legal avenues to resist unwanted federal intervention. The White House dismissed the order as a partisan maneuver, while Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker noted the president's limited legal authority to deploy troops to states without gubernatorial consent.