Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have initiated a bilateral meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, according to state media outlet Xinhua on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting China for the first time in seven years, attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The event hosts an assembly of global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with representatives from regions such as Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

This summit is characterized by its demonstration of Global South unity underpinned by a powerful diplomatic orchestration featuring China's Xi and India's Modi.

