Xi and Modi's Diplomatic Dialogue in Tianjin
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have commenced bilateral discussions in Tianjin. Modi's visit marks his first trip to China in seven years. The meeting occurs during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which includes multiple leaders in a significant Global South gathering.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have initiated a bilateral meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, according to state media outlet Xinhua on Sunday.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting China for the first time in seven years, attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The event hosts an assembly of global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with representatives from regions such as Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.
This summit is characterized by its demonstration of Global South unity underpinned by a powerful diplomatic orchestration featuring China's Xi and India's Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I congratulate you on China's successful presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: PM Modi to President Xi.
Xi and Modi: Asian Powerhouses Unite in Tianjin
PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India is the springboard for Japanese business to Global South: PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum.