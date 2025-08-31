Left Menu

Modi and Xi Jinping Foster Peace through Renewed Cooperation

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in talks emphasizing mutual trust and cooperation. They discussed de-escalating border tensions and improving bilateral ties, impacting 2.8 billion people amidst global economic challenges. Several measures to stabilize relations were announced.

  • China

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Xi Jinping of China engaged in significant talks aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries. Their discussions emphasized mutual trust, cooperation, and the far-reaching impact on 2.8 billion citizens amid evolving global economic circumstances.

One focal point of these discussions was the de-escalation of tensions along the border, following a standoff in eastern Ladakh. Peace and stability have been priority outcomes, with direct flights and border trade set to resume, and an understanding on border management reportedly reached by the Special Representatives.

Although the specifics of the Modi-Xi dialogue remain undisclosed, the emphasis on maintaining amiable and stable relations is clear, particularly given global economic volatility. The leaders underscored the benefits of a cooperative approach in paving the way for regional and global prosperity.

