TMC's Grassroots Mobilization: A Tactical Maneuver Against Voter List Revisions

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is strategically combining administrative outreach and grassroots mobilization to challenge the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which it views as an attempt by the BJP and the Election Commission to disenfranchise voters.

Inspired by Bihar's experience, where the EC was accused of deleting names without proper verification, the TMC in Bengal is activating its cadre at the booth level across 80,000 to potentially 94,000 booths. This organizational muscle is seen in the workshops, training programs, and task forces being set up to monitor the revision process closely.

In a concerted effort, the TMC is aligning public outreach schemes such as 'Duare Sarkar' with its political goals. Camps providing essential documents to citizens are being leveraged, ensuring no genuine voter lacks documentation. The party is also revamping its structure at the district level, focusing on enhancing booth-level performance and addressing potential weak spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)