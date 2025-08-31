Bihar's March for Democracy: A Journey of Voter Empowerment

Leading Congress figure Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan coalition, ended their Voter Adhikar Yatra with a foot march in Patna. Covering over 1300 km and 110 assembly constituencies, the march set the stage for an upcoming election campaign packed with implications of electoral discrepancies.

This Yatra, featuring key figures like CPI-ML's Dipankar Bhattacharya and VIP's Mukesh Sahani in an open jeep, signified unity against alleged 'vote theft,' a sentiment loudly echoed across a trail encompassing 25 districts. The leaders argued that the Election Commission and BJP allegedly conspired in vote manipulation via Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The final march, moving from Gandhi Maidan to the Ambedkar Statue, resonated with charged slogans and concluded a journey deemed pivotal in Bihar's significant history of resistance. Though marred by controversies, including clashes with BJP workers, the Yatra highlighted the urgency for electoral integrity, said the Congress.

