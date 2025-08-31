Left Menu

Archbishop of York Rebukes Farage's Asylum Plan

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, criticized Nigel Farage's plan for mass deportations of asylum seekers, labeling it as an isolationist approach without long-term solutions. Cottrell's comments add to the debate on handling rising asylum numbers, as Reform UK pushes for tougher policies ahead of the 2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:40 IST
Amid rising tensions over asylum policies in Britain, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has taken a strong stand against Nigel Farage's proposals for mass deportations. Cottrell condemned Farage's plans as being isolationist and lacking a long-term vision, a sentiment he shared in a Sunday interview with Sky News.

Responding to Farage's approach, Cottrell called for resistance against what he termed "knee-jerk" deportation policies that risk worsening the situation. Meanwhile, Reform UK's deputy leader, Richard Tice, argued that the Archbishop should refrain from involving himself in governmental migration strategies.

This clash reflects an ongoing debate in Britain. As Reform UK gains momentum in the polls with elections nearing in 2029, they advocate for a repeal of treaties preventing deportations, a strategy Cottrell believes fails to address why asylum seekers are drawn to the UK and potentially exacerbates the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

