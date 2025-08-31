Indonesian Political Parties Concede: Unrest Sparks Major Perk Revocation

In a significant move triggered by escalating protests, Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke a series of parliamentary perks. This decision comes in response to growing public outcry over perceived excessive allowances, exacerbated by recent riots that left five individuals dead.

President Prabowo Subianto, addressing the nation from the Presidential Palace, emphasized the government's commitment to taking strict action against the unrest. Flanked by political party leaders, he highlighted the need for decisive steps to curb looting and vandalism, hinting at elements of 'terrorism' and 'treason' among the rioters.

This development marks a pivotal challenge for Prabowo's administration, which until now has encountered minimal resistance since assuming power. The decision to cut parliamentary perks aims to pacify the public and restore order, underscoring the administration's resolve to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)