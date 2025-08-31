Left Menu

Indonesian Political Parties Concede: Unrest Sparks Major Perk Revocation

Indonesian political parties agreed to revoke parliament perks amid protests against excessive benefits. This decision follows riots after a protester's death, leading to looting. President Prabowo addressed the need for firm actions against violence. The move is seen as a significant test for Prabowo's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:56 IST
In a significant move triggered by escalating protests, Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke a series of parliamentary perks. This decision comes in response to growing public outcry over perceived excessive allowances, exacerbated by recent riots that left five individuals dead.

President Prabowo Subianto, addressing the nation from the Presidential Palace, emphasized the government's commitment to taking strict action against the unrest. Flanked by political party leaders, he highlighted the need for decisive steps to curb looting and vandalism, hinting at elements of 'terrorism' and 'treason' among the rioters.

This development marks a pivotal challenge for Prabowo's administration, which until now has encountered minimal resistance since assuming power. The decision to cut parliamentary perks aims to pacify the public and restore order, underscoring the administration's resolve to maintain stability.

