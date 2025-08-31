Left Menu

BJP's Fiery Protest: March to Congress Headquarters in Assam

The BJP organized a protest march in Assam against alleged insults to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. They demanded an apology from Congress leaders, while clashing with police and defacing portraits of Congress figures. The BJP condemned the alleged verbal attacks.

Updated: 31-08-2025 17:42 IST
  India

The political tensions between the BJP and Congress escalated on Sunday as the BJP organized a protest march to the Congress headquarters in Assam. The march aimed to express outrage over alleged abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Bihar.

Led by the BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District, activists converged at the Congress office after marching from Bhangagarh, only to be halted by the police. The state BJP's chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting Modi's family.

Protesters displayed their frustration by chanting slogans and defacing images of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The protest followed the circulation of a controversial video showing a person using offensive language against Modi during the Bihar yatra.

