Rahul Gandhi Challenges Varanasi Court's Order in Allahabad HC Over Alleged Sikh Remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a revision petition in the Allahabad High Court contesting a Varanasi special court's order. The court had instructed a fresh hearing on an application that sought to file an FIR against Gandhi. The application was based on his comments about Sikhs during a 2024 visit to the US.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 1 before Justice Sameer Jain. Initially, the Varanasi Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate had dismissed the plea, deeming it outside Indian jurisdiction as the remarks were made in the US. This decision was later challenged, prompting a fresh hearing order.

Nageshwar Mishra had pursued legal action against Gandhi, attempting to file an FIR at Varanasi's Sarnath police station due to Gandhi's allegedly divisive statements. When unsuccessful, Mishra escalated the matter to the courts, which now faces scrutiny at the higher judicial level.

(With inputs from agencies.)