NDA Allies Gear Up for Crucial Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

In Assam's political arena, two key NDA allies have unveiled their candidates for the impending Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are gearing up for the September 22 polls, each eyeing a significant share of the 40-member council.

UPPL has announced candidates for 16 seats, adding to its earlier 18-nominee roster, with incumbent BTC chief Pramod Boro leading from Goibari. The AGP has declared nominees in four segments. Meanwhile, the BJP, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's backing, is poised to roll out its candidate list soon.

As anticipation builds, the focus turns to voter dynamics, with over 26 lakh individuals registered to cast their ballots. The BJP is expected to compete robustly, riding on its last poll's coalition strength. September's elections promise a pivotal moment in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)