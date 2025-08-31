Left Menu

NDA Allies Gear Up for Crucial Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

Key NDA allies in Assam, UPPL and AGP, have announced their candidates for the upcoming 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council elections. The UPPL has nominated candidates for 16 seats, while AGP will contest four. The BJP is yet to announce its nominees, with elections scheduled for September 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:32 IST
NDA Allies Gear Up for Crucial Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's political arena, two key NDA allies have unveiled their candidates for the impending Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are gearing up for the September 22 polls, each eyeing a significant share of the 40-member council.

UPPL has announced candidates for 16 seats, adding to its earlier 18-nominee roster, with incumbent BTC chief Pramod Boro leading from Goibari. The AGP has declared nominees in four segments. Meanwhile, the BJP, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's backing, is poised to roll out its candidate list soon.

As anticipation builds, the focus turns to voter dynamics, with over 26 lakh individuals registered to cast their ballots. The BJP is expected to compete robustly, riding on its last poll's coalition strength. September's elections promise a pivotal moment in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025