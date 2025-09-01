Modi Advocates for India-China Collaboration Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In recent talks with China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent issue of cross-border terrorism. Highlighting a shared concern, Modi pushed for India-China collaboration, noting that both nations have suffered at the hands of this menace.

The discussions also aimed at rebuilding bilateral relations, strained notably due to longstanding border disputes, which concluded a problematic phase in October the previous year. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that terrorism was a priority during the talks.

Despite previous tensions, marked by China's alignment with Pakistan, a potential source of cross-border terrorism, Modi called for mutual support. The dialogue coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where such issues might feature prominently.