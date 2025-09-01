Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

A U.S. federal judge intervened to stop the Trump administration from deporting Guatemalan migrant children, including those already boarded on planes. The action followed a pre-dawn emergency appeal by lawyers and echoed past legal challenges to Trump-era deportation policy.

In a rare holiday weekend court hearing, District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order, initially stopping the removal of 10 unaccompanied migrant children. The order was extended to all unaccompanied Guatemalan minors in federal custody, potentially affecting hundreds more.

President Trump's immigration crackdown has been under scrutiny, as plans to deport unaccompanied minors were set to begin. The judge demanded answers from the Department of Justice on the status of children who were loaded onto planes but not confirmed to have been removed.

