Left Menu

Voter Adhikar Yatra Culminates in Patna: A March for Democracy

The Congress' 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concludes in Patna, marking the end of a political initiative aimed at addressing the alleged voter list discrepancies in Bihar ahead of elections. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the procession features participation from notable leaders across various opposition parties in the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:41 IST
Voter Adhikar Yatra Culminates in Patna: A March for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 14-day, 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' spearheaded by the Congress will conclude in Patna with a significant procession. This political initiative, led by Rahul Gandhi, has aimed to highlight alleged discrepancies in Bihar's voter lists, gaining momentum just ahead of the assembly polls.

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march will see participation from several prominent opposition figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The procession begins at Gandhi Maidan and ends at B R Ambedkar's statue, featuring tributes and speeches from various leaders.

The campaign underscored the alleged removal of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls, sparking concerns about voter rights. This development follows a Supreme Court directive to the Election Commission to publish these names, amplifying tensions in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

 Greece
2
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

 India
3
SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

 China
4
Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025