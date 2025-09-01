Voter Adhikar Yatra Culminates in Patna: A March for Democracy

The 14-day, 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' spearheaded by the Congress will conclude in Patna with a significant procession. This political initiative, led by Rahul Gandhi, has aimed to highlight alleged discrepancies in Bihar's voter lists, gaining momentum just ahead of the assembly polls.

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march will see participation from several prominent opposition figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The procession begins at Gandhi Maidan and ends at B R Ambedkar's statue, featuring tributes and speeches from various leaders.

The campaign underscored the alleged removal of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls, sparking concerns about voter rights. This development follows a Supreme Court directive to the Election Commission to publish these names, amplifying tensions in the political arena.

