Modi's Bold Stand Against Global Terrorism at SCO Summit

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as an affront to humanity, urging a unified global response against terrorism. With Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist infrastructures. Modi highlighted the need for security, connectivity, and countering double standards in fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:09 IST
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fervently addressed the global challenge of terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack, marking it as a significant threat not only to India's conscience but to humanity at large. Speaking to an audience that included leaders such as Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and China's Xi Jinping, Modi implored nations to abandon any double standards in combating terrorism.

In a strategic move against terrorist infrastructures, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting areas controlled by Pakistan, which sparked four days of military conflict, concluding with an agreement to cease actions. Modi underscored India's extensive experience with terrorism, emphasizing that no country or citizen is ever safe from this menace, and urged unity in facing this shared human threat.

Beyond advocating for a global stand against terrorism, Modi stressed the critical role of security, connectivity, and opportunity for regional development. He indirectly referenced China's Belt and Road Initiative, promoting connectivity that respects sovereignty. Modi also proposed a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to foster cultural exchanges, advancing development for the Global South within modern frameworks.

