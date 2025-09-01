Left Menu

Thailand's Political Deadlock: A Struggle for Government Formation

Thailand faces political uncertainty as two rival camps compete to form the government after Paetongtarn Shinawatra's dismissal as prime minister. Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai is in the spotlight, posing a challenge to the ruling Pheu Thai party. A coalition remains elusive amid shifting allegiances and complex political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:46 IST
Thailand's Political Deadlock: A Struggle for Government Formation

Thailand finds itself at a crossroads as two political factions attempt to establish a governing coalition following the Constitutional Court's removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister. The nation awaits a new leadership amid a charged political atmosphere.

Since the court's ruling, Anutin Charnvirakul, head of the Bhumjaithai party, has emerged as a formidable contender, leveraging his influence across political alignments to gather support. His swift action poses a significant threat to Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party, further dimming the prospects of the Shinawatra dynasty's once-prominent political clout.

The Pheu Thai party's standing has deteriorated, suffering from dissatisfaction with policy handling and unmet promises, leaving it in a precarious position. Meanwhile, the People's Party holds the potential to shift outcomes, retaining the power to influence the outcome of the prime ministerial contest, amidst a backdrop of complex political maneuvering.

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025