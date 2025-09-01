Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly's Stormy Monsoon Session: Slogans, Accusations, and Protests

The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly began amidst chaos, with Congress and BJP members trading slogans and accusations. Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned proceedings after failed attempts to restore order. The session highlighted issues like vote tampering, legislative debates, and vacant assembly seats.

The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly opened turbulently on Monday, with members from both Congress and BJP shouting slogans against each other. Speaker Vasudev Devnani repeatedly called for order, eventually adjourning proceedings until Wednesday.

In the chaotic assembly, Congress members accused the BJP of electoral theft, while BJP MLAs criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged abuses against the Prime Minister's family. Amidst the uproar, Speaker Devnani emphasized the need to maintain the dignity of the House.

Highlighting further developments, Speaker Devnani informed the assembly of the vacant Anta Assembly seat due to Kanwar Lal Meena's conviction, and a bill on coaching center regulation was tabled. The session also included tributes to departed leaders, which followed an adjournment for Ramdev Jayanti.

