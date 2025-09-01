Army Dismantles Trinamool's Protest Stage on Maidan Grounds

The Indian Army took action on Monday by dismantling a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress at the Maidan area, specifically near the Gandhi statue. This stage was part of the party's protest against alleged harsh treatment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

A defence official clarified that while the Indian Army's Local Military Authority in Kolkata permits events at the Maidan area for two days, any longer duration requires permission from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Despite being warned about exceeding the approved duration, the stage was not removed.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticized the central government, suggesting political motives behind the Army's involvement, claiming the BJP government enlisted military support following inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The protest location is now set to move to Rani Rashmoni Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)