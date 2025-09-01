Left Menu

Army Dismantles Trinamool's Protest Stage on Maidan Grounds

The Indian Army dismantled a Trinamool Congress protest stage near the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area, Kolkata. Despite earlier warnings about extended use, the structure remained for weeks. The move has spurred allegations from the Trinamool Congress of political targeting by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:00 IST
Army Dismantles Trinamool's Protest Stage on Maidan Grounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army took action on Monday by dismantling a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress at the Maidan area, specifically near the Gandhi statue. This stage was part of the party's protest against alleged harsh treatment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

A defence official clarified that while the Indian Army's Local Military Authority in Kolkata permits events at the Maidan area for two days, any longer duration requires permission from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Despite being warned about exceeding the approved duration, the stage was not removed.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticized the central government, suggesting political motives behind the Army's involvement, claiming the BJP government enlisted military support following inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The protest location is now set to move to Rani Rashmoni Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025